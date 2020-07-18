Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Timken from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.40.

TKR opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,123,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Timken by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Timken by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

