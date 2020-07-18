Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Up 4.2%

Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 16,919 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 77,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

