Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Tilly’s by 66.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 78,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

