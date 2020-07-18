Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.79.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $754,296,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.