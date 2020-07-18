Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 100,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$25,500.00 ($17,465.75).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,438.36).

Thorney Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of A$0.37 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of $61.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.