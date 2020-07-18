Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

THO stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

