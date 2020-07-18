Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

