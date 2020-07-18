Thescore (CVE:SCR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76, 582,202 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 511,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Get Thescore alerts:

Thescore (CVE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Thescore Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Thescore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thescore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.