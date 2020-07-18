Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to “Buy”

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

Shares of TMO opened at $392.70 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

