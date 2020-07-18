The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBSI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.30. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.