Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Raised to GBX 165 at Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.97 ($1.50).

In other news, insider Carol Bell acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,104.60).

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.