Tfo Tdc LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.