Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is gaining from rising data center demand. This is driving the enterprise systems revenues. Further, growing momentum in the industrial market is a tailwind. Strong investments in new growth avenues, and research and development are positives. The company remains confident on its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to instill investor optimism in the stock. Further, strong efforts toward innovation of Analog and Embedded Processing segments are positives. However, sluggish automotive market due to coronavirus induced factory shutdowns is a major concern. Also, the expected sluggish customer demand in the near term as a result of coronavirus-led recession is a woe. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.83.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

