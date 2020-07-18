Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $13,076,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.15 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

