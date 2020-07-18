Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

