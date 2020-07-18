Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.