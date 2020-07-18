Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 633,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $18,494,754.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,191,050 shares of company stock worth $35,215,219. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.