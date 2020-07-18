Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

