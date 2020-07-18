Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,523 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.