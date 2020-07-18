Telemus Capital LLC Sells 649 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 155,358 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 967,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

