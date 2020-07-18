Telemus Capital LLC Sells 536 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 295,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.56.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

