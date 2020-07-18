Telemus Capital LLC Sells 373 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 931,862 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,384,000 after acquiring an additional 806,640 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 26.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,805,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,623,000 after acquiring an additional 372,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 378.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 365,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,811 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 352,868 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $58.44 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

