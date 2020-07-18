Telemus Capital LLC Sells 37 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.21.

SHOP opened at $928.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

