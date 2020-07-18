Telemus Capital LLC Sells 331 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

