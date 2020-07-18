Telemus Capital LLC Sells 295 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

