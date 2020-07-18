Telemus Capital LLC Sells 186 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

