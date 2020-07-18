Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.