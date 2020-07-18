Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myokardia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Myokardia by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $126.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $5,398,161. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.