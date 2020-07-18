Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $112.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.