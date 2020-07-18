Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 260,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

