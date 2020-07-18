Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.