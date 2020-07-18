Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

