Telemus Capital LLC Invests $828,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $246.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

