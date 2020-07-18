Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 153,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

