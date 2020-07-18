Telemus Capital LLC Has $997,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Shares of CCI opened at $168.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.