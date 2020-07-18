Telemus Capital LLC Has $786,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 76.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $63.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

