Telemus Capital LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 309,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,345,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $940.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $931.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,021.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,054.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

