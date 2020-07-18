Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

