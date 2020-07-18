Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.