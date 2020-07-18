Telemus Capital LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

