Telemus Capital LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,515.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,366.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,036.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

