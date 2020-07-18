Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

