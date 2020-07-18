Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

