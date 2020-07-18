Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after purchasing an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,046,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,891,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Nomura decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

