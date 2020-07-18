Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $179.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

