Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $93.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

