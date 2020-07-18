Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX stock opened at $381.88 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.87 and a 200 day moving average of $349.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

