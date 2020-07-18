Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

