Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

