Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.21.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $724.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.91. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $735.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

